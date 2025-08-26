Cabagnot floater powers Portmasters

Basilan bested Ilagan Isabela, 67-61, and revved up its playoff drive in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season on Monday at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

A reverse floater by Alex Cabagnot, followed by a hurried, contested jumper by Emman Calo in the homestretch, sealed the Portmasters’ 13th win against 11 losses that fortified their hold of the eighth slot in the South Division of the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bataan Risers showed their sharpest form yet in a 132-53 crushing of the Parañaque Patriots in the nightcap.

All 15 Risers scored, seven in twin digits, as they led throughout and climbed to 10-15, good for the ninth spot in the North Division.

Yves Sazon paced the Risers with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals; followed by Rhinwill Yambing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals; Alex Ramos with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds; Edrian Ramirez with 12 points and six assists; Dom Vera with 12 points and five assists; Lorenz Capulong with 12 points and four rebounds; and Mitchelle Maynes with 11 points plus five rebounds.

Exploiting their 46-29 rebounding edge, the Risers pumped in 96 points in the paint against only 34 for the Patriots, who skidded to a league-worst 1-22 card.

Parañaque got 14 points each from Wilson Baltazar and Allen Papa, and 10 points from Jeric Cinco.

Cabagnot wound up with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Calo posted 18 points and seven rebounds. Reymar Caduyac supported with 11 points plus four assists, and so did Arwind Santos with 15 rebounds, four rebounds and three blocks, and Gab Dagangon with nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Cowboys slid to 13-12, but kept the eighth spot in the North Division.

Only Agem Miranda struck back for the Cowboys with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.