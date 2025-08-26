Brickman to lead star-studded draft

Sought-after prospects have begun throwing in their names in the coming Philippine Basketball Association Draft next month.

Big names led by Jason Brickman are expected to submit their applications very soon to beat the league’s 5 p.m. deadline on 29 August.

Brickman, whose impressive resume includes international stints in Russia, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand, is considered as one of the marquee aspirants to land in the first round of the draft proceedings scheduled for 7 September.

The savvy Filipino-American point guard once led the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 in assists while playing Long Island University. Brickman, who ended up undrafted in the 2014 National Basketball Association Draft, is one of only four players in the league to reach 1,000 dishes.

He was supposed to join the Draft as early as 2021, however, strict league rules and documentary requirements on Filipino-foreigners hindered his application.

Brickman, who suited up for Alab Pilipinas in the 2019 ASEAN Basketball League, instead brought his talents to Taiwan and signed with the Kaohsiung Aquas for the inaugural season of the T1 League in 2021. He helped the Aquas win the title in 2022 and stayed with the squad until last year.

Brickman played for Strong Group Athletics, which won back-to-back Jones Cup titles in 2024 and 2025.

The 33-year-old Brickman expressed his intentions to join the draft earlier this year after parting ways with the Aquas. He is currently playing for the Abra Weavers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“I would like to enter the PBA. I’m looking forward to the next draft. Hopefully, I can enter and join the PBA,” he said in an interview.

Other notable names expected to join the draft pool are DJ Fenner, US NCAA Division 1 Remy Martin, 6-foot-10 CJ Lane, Kobe Paras, NCAA Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis and Juan Gomez de Liaño.

Ateneo de Manila’s Sean Quitevis and Chris Koon, Jack Cruz-Dumont of University of the East, Christian Manaytay of University of Santo Tomas, Fil-Italian Dalph Panopio and Fil-Canadian guard Kascius Small-Martin are also some names applying for this season’s batch of rookie aspirants.

Ljay Gonzales of Far Eastern University was among the early birds to declare for the draft along with the Emilio Aguinaldo College tandem of King Gurtiza and Harvey Pagsanjan.

Embattled Terrafirma owns the top overall pick — its third time in the last five Drafts.

The PBA saw a deep draft batch last year with big man Justin Baltazar getting selected No. 1 overall by Converge.

Blackwater picked Sedric Barefield as second overall pick, followed by RJ Abarrientos (Barangay Ginebra), Kai Ballungay (Phoenix), Dave Ildefonso (Northport), Jonnel Policarpio (NLEX), Caelan Tiongson and Felix Pangilinan-Lemmeti (Rain or Shine), Jerom Lastimosa (Magnolia), Mark Nonoy (Terrafirma), CJ Cansino (Meralco), and Avan Nava (San Miguel) in the first round.