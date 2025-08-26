BI, NICA move to boost intel sharing

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) formalized closer coordination with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) to improve intelligence sharing and strengthen border security.

In a statement by the immigration bureau on Tuesday, the partnership with NICA supports ongoing efforts to modernize government services.

NICA, the government’s intelligence agency, consolidates information gathered by different departments and advises the President on security matters. Its mandate has expanded in recent years to cover counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and cybersecurity.

BI commissioner Joel Viado met with NICA officials last 22 August. Viado said the partnership ensure immigration officers

He said the partnership is intended to strengthen measures against attempts to exploit the immigration system.

“By working closely with NICA, we ensure that every piece of intelligence is maximized to protect the Filipino people and uphold the integrity of our borders,” Viado said.