Barangay leaders seek SC intervention over postponed BSK polls

The Liga ng mga Barangay ng Pilipinas (Liga) has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to allow it to intervene and file an opposition to a petition that seeks to declare a law postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE) as unconstitutional.

In a 35-page petition filed Tuesday, the Liga also asked the high court to dismiss the initial petition, arguing that Republic Act 12232, which postpones the election to November 2026, is constitutional.

The group said the law does not violate the Constitution and that the public’s right to vote is not being denied because the law only redefines the electoral cycle.

The law, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on 13 August, moved the BSKE from its original date of 1 December 2025.

To recall, election lawyer Romulo Macalintal filed a petition challenging the law, asking the Supreme Court to declare it unconstitutional and issue a temporary restraining order to prevent its implementation.

The Supreme Court has directed the Commission on Elections, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to comment on Macalintal’s petition.