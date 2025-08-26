Banana is the new bold: Prada Beauty launches its UK pop-up

As summer draws to a close, Prada Beauty, the Italian fashion house is drawing attention with a lavish yet lighthearted celebration of its beloved lip balm, which is now wearing a striking banana shade.

Taking place at Selfridges London from 28 August to 3 September 2025, the unique Prada Beauty Banana Balm Pop-Up is expected to be the perfect destination for both fashion insiders and beauty enthusiasts.

Set the tone for a day of decadence with a refreshing banana granita given to the first guests as soon as you arrive at the Duke Street entrance. The entire Prada Beauty range is available inside, providing an opportunity to see the brand's streamlined, skincare-focused makeup line in an elegant yet immersive environment.

The Prada Photobooth, however, is the center of attention. The coveted Prada Banana Jellies, colorful, glossy delights that first appeared in Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" music video, will be given away to the first 250 guests who take a selfie each day. It's a deft reference to pop culture and Prada's ability to combine elegant style with irreverent allure.

The Prada Banana Balm itself is the central component. The balm is more than just a lovely container; it's inspired by the brand's popular Spring/Summer 2011 banana design. Enhanced with jojoba oil and bifidus extract, it provides deep nourishment along with a delicate golden sheen that perfectly reflects light. Wrapped in an eye-catching hue, it combines skincare with a statement piece.

The pop-up runs with varying hours throughout the week, so timing your visit is key. Admission is free, but with the buzz already building, arriving early is your best bet to soak in every detail.

Whether you’re there for the balm, the jellies, or just the vibe, Prada’s banana beauty takeover is a reminder that luxury doesn’t have to be serious — it can be fun, flirty, and unapologetically yellow.