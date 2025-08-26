Ateneo learns hard lesson from Cebu spikefest

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Ateneo de Manila University head coach Sergio Veloso is practicing patience in guiding a very young Blue Eagles in their buildup for next year’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 women’s volleyball wars.

Veloso admitted that there’s a lot of work to be done in building not only Ateneo’s chemistry and adjustment to his system but also in his players’ confidence and maturity.

The Blue Eagles’ inexperience has been exposed in a forgettable outing in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg here.

Ateneo finished third in the short four-team single round-robin format tournament with a 1-2 win-loss record.

Still, Veloso is looking beyond the results as he wants to focus more on the things the Blue Eagles need to address in their game and for his players to absorb the lessons learned in their stint.

“But I think of it as a positive. For me now, I don’t think about the first position or the second position. I give opportunities for all players to play,” the Brazilian mentor said.

“We need to decide what our best lineup is because we’re starting the season without seven players.”

Ateneo is dealing with the departure of AC Miner, Lyann de Guzman, Sara Hugo and Yvana Sulit while seasoned stars Zel Tsunashima, JLo delos Santos and Sobe Buena all went down with injuries leaving behind graduating setter Taks Fujimoto leading a-still-wet-behind-the-ears crew.

Ateneo won its opening game in four sets over University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

But the Blue Eagles unraveled with a shocking five-set defeat over eventual second-placer reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. champion University of San Carlos, before getting pummeled by the Cebu Leg champion Adamson University in straight sets last Sunday.

“Now, we need to learn fast. And we don’t have a lot of players. And we need to improve our rookies fast and this is a very good opportunity for us,” Veloso said.

The Ateneo tactician believes the Blue Eagles have gained a lot in their participation.

“This is important when you play this kind of mini-tournament. It’s good for emotional (preparedness) and this is the best situation,” he said.

“Practice doesn’t give us this kind of experience.”

Ateneo has at least six more months to sharpen up before it begins its campaign to snap a three-year Final Four drought.

The Blue Eagles will be back in the SSL for the centerpiece Collegiate Pre-season Championship next month.