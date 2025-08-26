ASEAN delegates welcomed for Worldskills tilt

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed delegates from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday as the Philippines hosts the 14th WorldSkills Competition.

The event, which gathers youth delegates from the 10 ASEAN member-states and Timor-Leste, showcases skills in six categories — Information and Communications Technology; Construction and Building Technology; Creative Arts and Fashion; Manufacturing and Engineering Technology; Social and Personal Services; and Transportation Logistics.

In his speech, Marcos said ASEAN’s “greatest strength” comes from the talent and dedication of its people.

“Their determination to learn, their passion to create, and the hunger to strive for excellence drive our progress,” said the President.

This is the second time the Philippines has hosted the event since 1996.

The competition has grown, with 259 contestants competing in 32 skill areas this year, making it the largest WorldSkills ASEAN Competition to date.

Marcos stressed that skills are a new global currency, “more valuable than oil, more enduring than gold, and more transformative than any technology.”

He also urged countries to invest in their people, nurture their talents, and provide opportunities for growth.

The competition is a “stage where young people push their limits, competing not only for medals but for the pride of their nations,” he said.

Marcos has encouraged delegates to experience Filipino hospitality and visit tourist spots in the country.

The competition will be held from 26 to 28 August at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.