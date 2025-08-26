AirAsia opens Manila–Istanbul route

Filipinos will soon fly more affordably to Europe as budget air carrier AirAsia launches flights from Manila to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur beginning mid-November.

The Malaysian airline said Tuesday that the Manila–Kuala Lumpur–Istanbul route will operate four times weekly under the airline’s Fly-Thru service.

“As the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 16 consecutive years, AirAsia remains steadfast in its mission to connect ASEAN with the rest of the world. The launch of this new route to Istanbul underscores our commitment to making world-class destinations more accessible for Filipinos,” AirAsia Philippines President and CEO Suresh Bangah said.

“At the same time, the Philippines is a vibrant and beautiful destination in itself, and through AirAsia’s extensive network and Fly-Thru service, we aim to welcome more international travelers to discover the best of our country,” he added.

AirAsia Philippines is also offering its Rain or Shine LFG Sale, with one-way base fares starting at P207 to destinations including Cebu, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran, Seoul, Osaka, Hong Kong, and Kota Kinabalu.