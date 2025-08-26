AFP downplays China’s tugboats at Ayungin: ‘Takes more than one to tow Sierra Madre’

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday dismissed the presence of a Chinese tugboat near the Ayungin Shoal, asserting that the grounded BRP Sierra Madre (LS-27) is there to stay, firmly and with purpose to defend the country’s territorial sovereignty.

“It will take more than a tugboat to pull out Sierra Madre. A tugboat is, say it is strongly anchored on corals. Kumbaga matibay siya doon (It’s firmly grounded there),” AFP for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Roy Vincent Trinidad said in a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, on Tuesday.

Trinidad explained that based on the AFP’s assessment, the tugboat recently spotted in the area is not intended to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, the country’s commissioned Navy ship intentionally grounded in 1999 to assert Philippine sovereignty over Ayungin Shoal, but likely for China’s own use.

“It is our assessment that that tugboat is for their own use, in the event that their own ships inside Ayungin Shoal would run aground,” he said.

Trinidad said the presence of the tugboat should not be a cause for concern.

“The monitoring by the Philippine Navy and the AFP for the past days have noted the presence of a tugboat only yesterday. While this is not a cause for alarm, it is not also a reason for us to be prepared for them to tow away BRP Sierra Madre,” he said.

“Our assessment is that this is more for their own use in the event that they would need a tugboat to pull out any of their ships that would run aground in the shallow portion of Ayungin Shoal,” he added.

The Chinese tugboat was monitored five nautical miles north of BRP Sierra Madre outside Ayungin shoal as of Monday.

Last week, the AFP reported a significant increase in Chinese maritime activity near Ayungin Shoal, with Philippine troops successfully thwarting attempts by Chinese vessels to approach the BRP Sierra Madre amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Trinidad noted a total of 25 Chinese vessels and small boats, including China Coast Guard (CCG) ships, maritime militia boats, and two aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, were monitored in and around Ayungin Shoal on August 20.

In a video earlier released by the AFP, two Philippine rubber boats were seen intercepting a CCG’s RHIB as it attempted to approach the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

“The vessel that was driven away or pushed back was the speedboat that tried to come closer to BRP Sierra Madre,” Trinidad said.

According to Trinidad, there was a first attempt of two speedboats and one RHIB to come closer to the military outpost; eventually, they left.

“This was followed by a speedboat that again tried to approach, but two of our RHIBs were able to block them and drive them away,” he added.

As of Monday, 25 August, the AFP observed a reduction in Chinese presence in the area, counting 16 vessels with two CCG ships, 13 maritime militia boats, and one PLA Navy tugboat.

Strategic concerns persist

Despite the decline in numbers, Trinidad emphasized that the broader threat posed by China’s prolonged and unlawful presence in Philippine waters remains unchanged.

“From a longer, strategic perspective, the illegal presence, coercive, and aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party and its maritime agents are still there,” he said, citing a nearly 30-year pattern of encroachment around Ayungin Shoal.

He warned against complacency, noting the Chinese Communist Party’s so-called “salami slicing” tactic for “gradual and incremental gains” designed to erode Philippine sovereignty over time through its consistent encroachment activities.

“If we don't call this out, they would like us to adapt to the new normal and to accept their actions and their presence, which are all illegal, coercive, and aggressive,” he said.

Contingency plans ready

Amid the tension, Trinidad underscored that the AFP has contingency plans in place to respond to any escalation by Chinese forces.

Although he likewise emphasized that the Philippine military remains in a defensive posture.

“There are contingencies already in place for any eventuality that may arise due to the coercive and aggressive actions of the PLA Navy, Coast Guard, or the maritime militia,” he said.

“We are not here to provoke. We are not here to claim what is not ours. We are here merely to secure and to defend what is rightfully and legally ours,” he added.

Troop morale remains high

Trinidad also assured that the morale of troops stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre remains high despite continued harassment by Chinese vessels.

“Our men have been aboard the BRP Sierra Madre for a quarter of a century — for 26 years now,” Trinidad said. “They are veterans of the Mindanao campaign. They are used to hard life.”

He pointed to recent videos showing Philippine troops standing firm, even jeering at Chinese vessels, must be a sign of troops' confidence and resolve.

Meanwhile, Trinidad noted that the AFP’s rotational and resupply mission will continue as scheduled.

“We have seen the support of the national leadership, the Department of Defense, and Joint Headquarters of the AFP,” Trinidad added.

Recent incidents involving aggressive Chinese maneuvers, including water cannon use and blocking attempts, have drawn international concern and condemnation.

Despite this, the Philippines has stood firm in its claim, backed by a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

Trinidad reiterated that the Philippines will not be deterred by intimidation and will continue to carry out lawful operations within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“We will continue to stand our ground. The BRP Sierra Madre is a symbol of our sovereignty — and it's not going anywhere.”

Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, is located about 105 nautical miles off Palawan.

It falls well within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile EEZ but has been a flashpoint in the ongoing maritime dispute with Beijing.