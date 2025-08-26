Aboitiz and Okada foundations seal partnership on powering, connecting last mile schools

Aboitiz Foundation and Okada Foundation are teaming up for their common cause of promoting access to quality education in far-flung areas without electricity and Internet,

The corporate social responsibility arms of the Aboitiz techglomerate and Okada Manila resort signed today a partnership deal that will see the latter pour P10 million for the former's Aurora PH project that aims to install solar power and satellite connectivity to some 300 last mile schools across the country.

Aboitiz Foundation president Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar and Okada Foundation president James Lorenzana signed the memorandum of understanding at the Aboitiz Foundation's office in Makati City at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

"With the invaluable support of the Okada Foundation, we will now be able to scale our impact," Hontiveros-Malvar said.

"With this project, schools across Palawan, Davao, Surigao, Cebu and other provinces will gain access to clean energy, Internet connection, and better tools for learning," Lorenzana said.