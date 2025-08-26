A wife and a showgirl: Taylor Swift is engaged!

Swift, 35, and Kelce, also 35, first came under public scrutiny in 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in his team's home town.

Podcast appearance shatters records

Swift also made headlines in August for her first-ever podcast appearance on New Heights, hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason. The episode, released 13 August, drew a record 1.3 million simultaneous viewers on YouTube, according to Guinness World Records.

The two-hour conversation, which has since amassed 20 million views, offered fans a look into the couple’s relationship while also covering Swift’s ongoing battle to reclaim her master recordings.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album revealed

The New Heights episode doubled as the launchpad for Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Leading up to the reveal, her team teased fans with cryptic countdowns, themed playlists, and an orange-hued social media campaign that sent Swifties into overdrive.

When the countdown ended, Swift confirmed the album title and release date of 3 October. She unveiled the cover art, track list, and several collaborators during the podcast, while also opening pre-orders for multiple physical formats, including limited-edition CDs and vinyl variants.

Landmarks such as the Empire State Building and Kansas City’s Union Station lit up in orange to mark the announcement, while brands and publications joined in with themed posts.

While neither wedding date nor venue have been announced, Swift and Kelce's engagement announcement is sure to spark unprecedented reactions on social media.