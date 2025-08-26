2 drug suspects nabbed in Pasig buy-bust

More than P180,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from two drug suspects during a police operation in Pasig City on Tuesday morning.

The suspects were identified only by the alias Jay-R, a 20-year-old construction worker, and alias Raymond, a 20-year-old porter; both residents of Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.

Initial investigation revealed that at approximately 9:18 a.m. personnel from the Pasig City Police Station's Sub-Station 5 were conducting an anti-criminality operation in Bolante 1 Street, Barangay Pinagbuhatan.

They received a radio call from the Station Tactical Operation Center about a report from a concerned citizen via emergency hotline 911, indicating that individuals were repacking and trading illegal drugs at a residence in Bagong Pag-Asa, Bolante 1 Street. Acting on this tip, personnel from Sub-Station 5, along with the Tactical Motorcycle Riding Unit, quickly responded and acted upon the two male suspects engaged in illegal drug activities.

Confiscated from the suspects were six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 27 grams, with an estimated street value of P183,600, as well as P450 in various denominations.

The suspects are now detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.