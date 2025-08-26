197 verified online scams handed to CICC to strengthen cybercrime fight

The consolidated scam data was recently received by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), marking a major step in the country’s fight against online scams, Taiwan-based TrustTech company Gogolook, the developer of the digital anti-scam app Whoscall, said Tuesday.

In a statement, Gogolook said the dataset, covering the period from 26 June to 30 July, includes 197 validated scam reports submitted by Filipino netizens through Scam Vault PH — a community-driven platform operated by Scam Watch Pilipinas in partnership with Gogolook.

Of the 197 reports, 77 involved SMS and instant messaging scams, including spoofed alerts from banks and mobile wallets designed to trick recipients into clicking malicious links or disclosing sensitive information.

Meanwhile, 108 reports came from social media platforms, exposing scam accounts posing as job recruiters, online sellers, digital payment verifiers, or even government agents, aiming to gain public trust and extract data or money.

The remaining 12 reports involved malicious URLs, such as phishing websites and deepfake pages designed to impersonate legitimate institutions and deceive users into entering confidential information.

Across all channels, the most common scams reported included fraud, spoofing, phishing, investment scams, and spam. These cases highlight the evolving tactics of cybercriminals, who continue to exploit digital platforms and trusted brands to deceive the public.

“This data reflects the power of digital collaboration. By mobilizing citizen reports through Whoscall and Scam Vault PH, we’re able to give law enforcement a clearer picture of the evolving scam landscape,” said Mel Migriño, country head and general manager of Gogolook in the Philippines.

“This handover to the CICC is not just a milestone — it’s a promise to continue empowering Filipinos with tools and knowledge to fight back,” he added.

Deputy Executive Director Aboy Paraiso of the CICC welcomed the data handover, calling it a vital resource for ongoing cybercrime investigations.

“This is actionable intelligence. With these citizen reports, we can trace digital footprints, identify scam networks, and protect more Filipinos,” Paraiso said. “We thank Gogolook and Scam Watch Pilipinas for helping transform public vigilance into meaningful law enforcement leads.”

The Scam Vault PH platform enables the public to report a wide range of online scam content — from suspicious text messages and fake Facebook accounts to fraudulent websites. Each submission is verified, categorized, and tagged before being forwarded to enforcement agencies for investigation.

The CICC is expected to integrate the Scam Vault data into its threat intelligence and cybercrime tracking systems. It will also coordinate with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) and other law enforcement bodies to pursue leads, disrupt criminal operations, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The Scam Vault PH initiative is a joint effort by Gogolook, the CICC, the PNP-ACG, and Scam Watch Pilipinas.