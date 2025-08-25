Woman injured after wall collapses on car in Antipolo

A 32-year-old woman was injured after the car she was riding in was struck by debris from a fallen wall in Sitio Payong, Barangay Dalig, Antipolo City, Rizal, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Exequiel Santillan, he was driving along the road in Sitio Payong when heavy rain suddenly fell.

He was with his 32-year-old wife and their one-year-old daughter. “A little while later we heard a loud rumble from the wall that has collapsed,” Santillan said.

The woman sustained a head injury and a bruise on her hand and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on CT scan results, no serious injuries were detected.

One resident reported that “the road was not visible due to the thick smoke. The floodwaters were also knee-deep due to the rush of water from the higher part of the road.”

This marks the first time a wall has collapsed in the area due to the force of rushing waters.

The wall, which is already 20 years old, is owned by a private subdivision. The collapsed section measured 20 meters long and 10 feet high.

The local government assured residents it will provide assistance to the victim.