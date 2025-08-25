Viral jeepney driver gets license suspended

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the license of a jeepney driver who allegedly ran over a person in Carriedo, Manila.

The LTO announced Monday that it has also placed the passenger jeepney under an alarm, preventing any transactions while the investigation is ongoing.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division would investigate to give the driver an opportunity to explain what happened.

This stemmed from a viral video posted on Facebook where it shows a man carrying an unconscious person who appears to have been hit by a jeepney on a busy street.

Mendoza said a show-cause order had been issued to both the jeepney’s registered owner and the driver.

The owner could face a case for employing a reckless driver, while the driver is being investigated for being an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle.”

If found guilty, the driver’s license could be revoked.