‘Viral cop’ relieved after firing rifle at Northern Samar festival

The Northern Samar Provincial Police Office (NSPPO) confirmed that it has relieved the “viral cop” who fired a gun during a festival on 25 August.

In a statement, the NSPPO said the officer was seen firing an M16 rifle to signal the start of a motorboat race during the Bankaton Festival in Lavezares on 20 August.

“The NSPPO treats this matter with the utmost seriousness. To ensure transparency and accountability, the personnel involved, including the Chief of Police of Lavezares, have been relieved from their posts while the investigation is underway,” the office said in a social media post.

The video quickly went viral, raising alarm among the public and catching the attention of higher officials, which prompted the relief of the master sergeant. Authorities added that while the act caused no injuries or damage during the event, it was carried out in a non-operational setting — something strictly prohibited.

The NSPPO said it has taken steps as part of proactive measures, ordering all units to strictly follow policies on the proper use of firearms, and coordinating with local officials and event organizers to ensure safer festivities.

“The NSPPO has already taken proactive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future by directing all units to strictly observe policies on the proper use of issued firearms,” it added.