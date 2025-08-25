Vayson headed for Knuckleheads Gym

Filipino challenger Jayson Vayson will set up camp in Las Vegas way ahead of his 20 September shot at Oscar Collazo’s three titlebelts.

“They’ll be in the US about (for) three weeks,” American promoter and agent Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE on Monday.

The scheduled 12-rounder takes place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California with Collazo risking the World Boxing Organization and World Boxing Association 105-pound straps alongside the Ring magazine belt.

Vayson is currently training at Highland Boxing Gym in Baguio City and getting ready for his first trans-Pacific flight.

“I will just concentrate in my preparation,” said Vayson, who enters the ring armed with a 14-1-1 win-loss-draw record with eight knockouts.

Collazo, a New Jersey-born Puerto Rican, is being showcased by Oscar De La Hoya, owner of Golden Boy Promotions (GBP), as one the fight game’s fastest rising talents.

He holds a 12-0-0 card with nine knockouts and is being groomed by GBP to become an undisputed champion.

The heavy betting underdog, Vayson will attempt to surpass the feat of Marlon Tapales, who was briefly a two-belt champion at super-bantamweight.

Gibbons is pulling out all the stops in enhancing his chances of winning by housing Vayson and his team at his private property in Sin City.

The Knuckleheads Boxing Gym, home to a bevy of ringside Filipino title hopefuls, will serve as his training base before the journey to Indio, according to Gibbons, whose stable includes Mark Magsayo, Eumir Marcial, Carl Jammes Martin and several other world-caliber punchers.