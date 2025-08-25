Turkish Transport minister fined after self-reporting speeding up to 255kph

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has admitted to breaking the speed limit on the Ankara-Niğde Highway, after sharing a video of himself driving 255 kilometers per hour, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The minister, who said he was inspecting road conditions at the time, uploaded the footage with the caption “#TürkiyeHızlanıyor” (“Türkiye is accelerating”). Hours later, Uraloğlu confirmed that highway gendarmerie officers had issued him a fine of 9,267 Turkish Liras (about $230), which he also posted online along with the penalty notice.

He later explained that the speed was reached briefly while assessing the highway and that by sharing the clip, he had essentially reported his own violation. Uraloğlu stressed that traffic laws apply equally to everyone and said he intends to be more careful going forward.