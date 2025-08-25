Top five reasons why you should watch ‘Alon ng Kabayanihan’

On National Heroes Day 2025, Filipinos from all walks of life—celebrities, government leaders, civic groups, and ordinary citizens—came together to celebrate the launch of Alon ng Kabayanihan. Produced by the Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies (CIRIS) with Hot and Fresh Creative Productions, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the short film is a stirring call for unity in defending our sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Here are five reasons why this four-minute film deserves your attention:

1. A Timely Reminder of National Unity

Alon ng Kabayanihan premiered on National Heroes Day for a reason—it connects the heroism of our forebears to the present struggle of safeguarding the nation. By showing that sovereignty is not an abstract issue but a shared responsibility, the film inspires viewers to see themselves as part of a larger, united front.

2. Emotion Over Rhetoric

Director Kevin Mayuga emphasizes that films can touch hearts in ways political debates cannot. “A four-minute film can start a bigger conversation than an hour of debate if it moves people emotionally,” he says. Rather than delivering lectures, the film uses powerful imagery and storytelling to spark empathy and reflection.

3. Star Power Meets Real-Life Sacrifice

Acclaimed actors breathe life into the film’s message:

• Sid Lucero portrays a fisherman, highlighting the everyday struggles of those most affected.

• Ryza Cenon steps into the role of a military officer, drawing attention to the courage of those guarding our waters.

• Carlo Aquino embodies an AFP soldier, giving audiences a deeper appreciation of the bravery and love for country that our defenders carry.

Their portrayals humanize sovereignty, reminding viewers that the fight is deeply personal.

4. Storytelling That Cuts Through Disinformation

As CIRIS Executive Director Michel André P. Del Rosario and producer Chris Esguerra point out, storytelling can break through the noise of misinformation. The film doesn’t attempt to explain every geopolitical angle—it makes you feelfirst. From that emotional spark comes curiosity, questions, and conversations that lead to a clearer understanding of the truth.

5. A Call to See Ourselves as Heroes

The campaign’s banner, “Every Filipino a Bayani,” underscores the film’s most important message: defending the West Philippine Sea is not just the job of soldiers or fishermen—it is a duty for every Filipino. Whether by staying informed, challenging disinformation, or standing united, each citizen can play a part in shaping the country’s future.

Streaming Now

Alon ng Kabayanihan is now streaming on Facebook and YouTube. More than a film, it’s a movement—one that urges Filipinos to stand together, honor our frontliners, and remember that in protecting our seas, we also protect our future.