Top Bicol rape suspect nabbed in Bataan

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – A top regional fugitive wanted for a string of heinous rape cases in the Bicol region was apprehended in Bataan on Sunday, marking a major victory for law enforcement and a promise of long-awaited justice for victims.

Vince Gelvero y Miranda, also known as Vicente Miranda Gelvero, 43, ranked among the top 10 most wanted individuals in Region 5 and top 3 in Camarines Sur, was captured in Barangay Sabang, Morong, at 12:30 PM, according to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between PRO3 and Police Regional Office 5 (PRO5) operatives, acting on warrants issued by Judge Rima Orbon Ortega of the Family Court, Fifth Judicial Region, Branch 7, Iriga City, Camarines Sur. Gelvero faces multiple non-bailable charges, including four counts of Statutory Rape and two counts of Rape by Sexual Intercourse.

“This arrest demonstrates our relentless pursuit of justice and our resolve to protect the vulnerable, especially children, from those who commit such heinous crimes,” PBGEN Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., Police Regional Director of PRO3, said in a statement.

"No fugitive can evade the law forever—our police force will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that criminals are held accountable," he added.

The operation involved a multi-agency task force, including Morong MPS, Bato MPS, Camarines Sur PPO, Bataan PMFC, Bataan PIU, Maritime Law Enforcement Team, RIU3, and 302nd MC RMFB3.

Authorities have assured the public that intensified manhunt operations will continue in close coordination with other regions and law enforcement agencies.