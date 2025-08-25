SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Tagalog version of 'Golden' is now on Spotify

Mira, Rumi and Zoey.
Mira, Rumi and Zoey. Photograph courtesy of Netflix
Buwan ng Wika is "Golden!"

You can now listen to the Tagalog version of Kpop Demon Hunters' hit viral song "Golden" on Spotify.

The lyrics go:

Wala nang takot, sa tadhanang dapat angkinin

Walang duda, ang pinangarap, naatim

Among maaabot ang pinangarap

Talang liwanag sa amin

Gonna be, gonna be golden! Whoa

Sa tadhanang dapat angkinin

The said rendition, performed by Huntr/x for the film's Southeast Asian dub, was officially released on music streaming services on 20 August.

Kpop Demon Hunters, now Netflix's second most-watched English film, follows K-pop superstars Mira, Rumi and Zoey who are moonlighting as demon hunters. They face off against rival boy group, Saja Boys, who are secretly demons.

