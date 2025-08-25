The Tagalog version of 'Golden' is now on Spotify

Buwan ng Wika is "Golden!"
You can now listen to the Tagalog version of Kpop Demon Hunters' hit viral song "Golden" on Spotify.
The lyrics go:
“Wala nang takot, sa tadhanang dapat angkinin
Walang duda, ang pinangarap, naatim
Among maaabot ang pinangarap
Talang liwanag sa amin
Gonna be, gonna be golden! Whoa
Sa tadhanang dapat angkinin”
The said rendition, performed by Huntr/x for the film's Southeast Asian dub, was officially released on music streaming services on 20 August.
Kpop Demon Hunters, now Netflix's second most-watched English film, follows K-pop superstars Mira, Rumi and Zoey who are moonlighting as demon hunters. They face off against rival boy group, Saja Boys, who are secretly demons.