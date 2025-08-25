Suspect in Pasay shooting that killed cop nabbed in Cavite

One of the suspects in the Pasay City shooting incident that killed a police officer and injured two others is now in the custody of authorities following an operation in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, on 24 August.

According to Pasay police chief Col. Joselito De Sesto, the suspect, identified only by the alias Bayona, was arrested after being identified as the driver of the motorcycle-riding criminals. The gunman, whose identity has been confirmed, remains at large and is now the subject of a police manhunt.

The incident happened on Saturday, 23 August, when 39-year-old Police Staff Sgt. Jomar Caliguiran was gunned down along Taft Avenue corner Primero de Mayo Street in Barangay 90. The suspects allegedly attempted to snatch a gold necklace from Caliguiran before opening fire. The victim managed to return fire before being rushed to Pasay City General Hospital, where he was declared dead around 8:35 PM.

Two tricycle passengers were also caught in the crossfire and rushed to Manila Adventist Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities are investigating whether the Pasay shooting is connected to a separate incident in Makati City on 5 August, which involved a member of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and showed a similar modus operandi.