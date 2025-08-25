SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos

Sun halo stuns skywatchers

A photographer captures a visible sun halo in Quezon City on Monday. The atmospheric phenomenon occurs when sunlight refracts and reflects off tiny ice crystals suspended in high-altitude cirrus clouds.
Published on
