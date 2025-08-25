Stray monkey rescued in Angeles City

Angeles City, Pampanga – A stray monkey was rescued in Plaridel 1, Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City, on 22 August 2025.

The Angeles CENRO wildlife rescue team responded to a report about the monkey, following concerns raised by resident Jun dela Peña.

The team coordinated with Barangay Captain Luz Nava to take custody of the animal, which was then transported to the City Veterinary Office for care before its proper turnover to DENR Region III.

City Mayor Jon Lazatin II emphasized that animal welfare remains a priority. To support this commitment, CENRO and the City Veterinary Office are always ready to assist barangays in protecting both wildlife and domestic animals in Angeles City.