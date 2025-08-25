Stallions all pumped up

Stallion Laguna FC hopes to make the most of their stint overseas as they compete in the AFC Women’s Champions League in Myanmar.

Team captain Chandler McDaniel said they are all pumped up to showcase their wares as they participate in this prestigious women’s club competition.

The Stallions earned their spot after beating Kaya FC-Iloilo in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s Cup last year.

“We're super excited to be here, there's been good vibes throughout the team, and we're all just really excited to go out there and show what Stallion can do and to show that the Philippines can compete at the next level,” McDaniel said.

“We have a good amount of national team girls and we haven’t played anyone from Mongolia so it’s going to be exciting to play against a new team.”

The Stallions are competing against Khovd Western of Mongolia at press time at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

Completing the Group A roster are host club ISPE FC and Strykers FC of Guam.

Only the top teams of each group and three best second-place teams in the tournament will make it to the quarterfinal.

Beefing up Stallion’s roster are Filipinas members Olivia McDaniel, Isabella Pasion, Charisa Lenmoran and Kaya Hawkinson.

For Olivia, she is thrilled to join another international tournament, this time under the banner of Stallion.

“It’s so cool to be here under the club and I think as a team, we have put together something special. It’s really cool to do that on a bigger stage in Asia,” Olivia said.

“We expect to come out and dominate. I think we’re the favorites of the group but at the end of the day, anything can happen.”