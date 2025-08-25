Spanish resort hotel closed after suspected salmonella ails over 100

More than 100 holidaymakers, including children and a 15-month-old baby, were struck by suspected salmonella poisoning at a four-star hotel in southern Spain over the weekend, People reported.

Regional health officials confirmed that around 20 people required hospital treatment, with the youngest patients taken to Santa Lucia Hospital in Cartagena. Symptoms included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever following a buffet lunch on Saturday at the Izan Cavanna Hotel in La Manga, near Murcia.

Authorities set up a field hospital on the hotel grounds as cases quickly rose from 28 initially reported to more than 100 of the 800 guests staying at the property. Inspectors have closed the hotel and collected kitchen samples as part of an ongoing investigation, treating the incident as a likely salmonella outbreak.

Several guests have suggested a spinach-filled pasta dish or a fish meal from the buffet may have been responsible, though officials have not confirmed the source.