Senate to subpoena flood control contractors after hearing no-shows

Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero has signed subpoenas for several contractors involved in government-funded flood control projects, ensuring their attendance at the next hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The move follows the absence of multiple contractors during the committee’s initial hearing on alleged massive corruption in flood control projects, prompting Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada to call for the issuance of subpoenas to compel their participation.

Escudero’s office said the subpoenas will be sent out on Tuesday, 26 August, since 25 August is a non-working holiday in observance of National Heroes’ Day.

The individuals subject to the subpoenas are:

Mr. Luisito R. Tiqui, President of L.R. Tiqui Builders, Inc.

Ms. Cezarah C. Discaya, President of Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corporation

Mr. Lawrence R. Lubiano, President of Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

Mr. Edgar S. Acosta, President of Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp.

Ms. Marjorie O. Samidan, Authorized Managing Officer of MG Samidan Construction

Mr. Romeo C. Miranda, President of Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp.

Ms. Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando, President of St. Timothy Construction Corporation

Ms. Aderma Angelie D. Alcazar, President and CEO of Sunwest, Inc.

Mr. Eumir S. Villanueva, President of Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc.

Mr. Mark Allan V. Arevalo, General Manager of Wawao Builders.

Estrada warned that he will push for the arrest of the contractors if they fail to appear again and offer unacceptable excuses for their absence.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier launched a sweeping crackdown on questionable flood control projects, identifying the top 15 construction firms that secured the bulk of P545 billion in government contracts.

According to the President, these companies were awarded projects in areas that are not considered highly flood-prone, raising concerns over the proper allocation and prioritization of public infrastructure funds.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is currently investigating alleged irregularities in the implementation of various flood control projects, which are part of the national government’s infrastructure and disaster preparedness efforts.

Several construction firms whose representatives attended the initial Blue Ribbon hearing include Legacy Construction Corporation, QM Builders, EGB Construction Corporation, Centerways Construction and Development Inc., Triple 8 Construction & Supply, Inc., MG Samidan Construction, and Road Edge Trading & Development Services.

Meanwhile, the eight construction firms that failed to attend were Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Development Corp., Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp., L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc., Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp., St. Timothy Construction Corp., Sunwest Inc., Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., and Wawao Builders.

Escudero also acknowledged his personal ties to Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development Inc., one of the 15 firms flagged by the President. He confirmed Lubiano was a friend and one of his campaign contributors in his 2022 Senate comeback but denied any involvement in Lubiano’s business dealings or influence over contracts awarded to his company.

The committee is expected to resume hearings soon as the Senate intensifies scrutiny over what lawmakers describe as potentially “wasteful” or “mismanaged” flood control initiatives.