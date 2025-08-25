SCUTTLEBUTT

Virtual WPS warfare on X

A coordinated network of bot accounts has bombarded X (formerly Twitter) with nearly a thousand posts framing Vietnam as the main threat in the South China Sea, with many of the accounts also spreading pro-Duterte narratives.

The artificially generated activity was said to have been made up of 71 bot accounts, most of which do not have any followers, generating almost 1,000 identical or similarly worded messages between November 2024 and June 2025, often in tightly timed bursts.

The messages were frequently posted within minutes of each other, with a repeated pattern of having nearly identical phrases and using the same formatting — such as the unusual use of tabs instead of spaces. This is a telltale sign of copy-paste automation.

These throwaway accounts are used to turn over recycled outputs that attack Vietnam for its “destructive” island-building activities in the South China Sea, with a subset of the network echoing familiar pro-Duterte and anti-Marcos talking points aimed at Philippine audiences.

A couple of the accounts flagged appeared to have been created solely for the purpose of spreading the narrative that Vietnam, and not China, was the most active aggressor in the South China Sea.