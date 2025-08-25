Sara urges Filipinos to honor national heroes’ sacrifices

In commemorating this year's National Heroes' Day, Vice President Sara Duterte urged the public to remember the heroism of Filipinos who sacrificed their lives and strength for the welfare of the country.

"We recognize their courage, greatness, and unity to achieve our independence," Duterte said in her Heroes' Day statement.

"As time passes by, we have many new heroes who quietly offer their strength, intelligence, and effort for others and the country," the Vice President added.

Duterte also paid tribute to Filipino soldiers who face danger every day to ensure our community is safe.

"We also give recognition to our teachers, doctors, nurses, and all frontline workers serving our country," she said.

The Vice President also thanked overseas Filipino workers who strive, sacrifice, and working faithfully for their families and the country.

"Let us also pay tribute to all Filipinos who have given pride and honor to our country. They reflect the hard work, perseverance, and resilience of Filipinos who never give up in any fight and quietly rises to achieve success," she added.