Rigo Duterte leads heroes’ day commemoration

Davao City — Acting Vice Mayor Rigo Duterte II led the city’s commemoration of National Heroes’ Day on Monday, urging residents to honor the country’s past by becoming “everyday heroes.”

Duterte, who is serving as acting mayor while Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte is on official leave, spoke at an event in Quezon Park attended by officials from the Davao City Police Office, the Davao City Public Safety Office, and other local government leaders.

In his speech, Duterte stressed that the freedom and sovereignty the country enjoys are “a priceless treasure paid for with the lives of our heroes.”

He said the call for heroism continues in new forms, pointing to teachers, health workers, farmers and families.

“To our youth, let us honor the memory of our heroes not only with words, but with deeds,” Duterte said. He called on citizens to uphold the rule of law, choose unity over division, and live out the values of those who sacrificed for the country.