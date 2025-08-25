Rare allergic reaction during CT scan kills young Brazilian lawyer

A 22-year-old law graduate in Brazil died after suffering a rare allergic reaction during a routine medical procedure, local reports said.

Leticia Paul, who recently completed her law degree and was pursuing postgraduate studies in real estate law, went into anaphylactic shock on Wednesday after receiving contrast dye for a CT scan at Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul, according to news outlet G1.

Her aunt said Paul was immediately given medical attention but passed away less than a day later.

Anaphylactic shock is a sudden and potentially fatal reaction that can cause throat swelling, difficulty breathing, and a rapid drop in blood pressure. While contrast dye is commonly used to enhance medical imaging, severe reactions are extremely uncommon, affecting an estimated one in 5,000 to 10,000 patients, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.