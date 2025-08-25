Rahm, Legion XIII rule LIV Golf League

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Jon Rahm and Legion XIII edged Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC in a playoff Sunday in the LIV Golf League team final in Michigan.

Spain's Rahm and England's Tyrrell Hatton both birdied the last two holes of regulation and produced another brace of birdies on the second hole of the sudden-death playoff against DeChambeau and Paul Casey.

DeChambeau, a two-time major champion, had birdied three straight holes late in regulation as he produced an eight-under par 62 that was the best score of the day at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort.

But Hatton and Rahm also both birdied 17 and 18 as Legion and Crushers finished regulation tied at 20-under, with Stinger GC — the all-South Africa team captained by Louis Oostuizen — finishing well back on 12-under.

Two-time major-winner Rahm and fellow captain DeChambeau each chose a partner for the extra holes, with the two-man total score winning.

DeChambeau and Hatton both birdied the first playoff hole as Rahm and Casey parred.

At the second all four players found the fairway again, and Hatton and Rahm both stuck their second shots close — while Casey found himself some 20 feet from the pin and DeChambeau ended up in the rough.

When the Legion players converted their birdie attempts the title was theirs.

In regulation, Caleb Surratt led Legion XIII with a 64, Rahm and Tom McKibbin both signed for 65s and Hatton carded a 66.

For Crushers, DeChambeau posted a 62, Casey and Anirban Lahiri shot 65 and Charles Howell III signed for a 68.

Legion, Crushers and Stinger had each emerged with 2-1 victories in Saturday's match play semi-finals.

Rahm helped Legion XIII triumph in the team event a week after he captured his second straight individual season crown in Indianapolis.

The Spaniard carded an 11-under par 60 before losing a playoff to Colombia's Sebastian Muñoz, but Rahm's second playoff defeat in as many weeks was enough to edge Chile's Joaquin Niemann in the season points race.