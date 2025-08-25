QC solon bags FAMAS best actor award

Quezon City First District Representative Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde was named best actor for his role in the film Topakk at the 73rd FAMAS Awards, an honor that also highlighted Nathan Studios' success in producing high-quality, internationally recognized films.

Atayde tied for the best actor award with Vice Ganda. Topakk, an action-packed film, also took home the Best Sound award.

In the film, Atayde portrays a former military officer and security guard who is dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder after losing a friend in the line of duty. His performance, which costarred Julia Montes and Sid Lucero, was highly praised by the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences, one of the country's most prestigious film institutions.

Beyond its local success, Topakk has been recognized at international film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival and the Locarno Film Festival in 2024. The film was also praised at festivals in Austin, Texas, and Catalonia, Spain, in 2023, solidifying Nathan Studios' global reputation.

During his acceptance speech, Atayde, who is also a congressman for Quezon City's first district, paid tribute to the soldiers who inspired the film's story.

"To all our soldiers that gave us inspiration to create the story, hindi lahat ng may topak, may topak naman," Atayde said, which translates to "not all crazy is crazy naturally." He continued, "We are all leading in our own ways, most of the time it is misunderstood."

He also addressed the importance of mental health.

"To anyone and to everyone who is experiencing mental health issues, know that you are loved and you are never alone," Atayde said. "We do not work for this, but we work to tell a good story, and this is what happened."

Atayde thanked his parents, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde and Art Atayde, as well as his wife, Maine Mendoza.

“This award will serve as another source of inspiration for me to do better every time I face a new chapter," he said. "And may everyone in this pavilion continue to be soldiers of the industry. Let us continue [to] support Filipino movies."

Last December, Topakk was also honored at the 2024 50th Metro Manila Film Festival, where it received the Jury Award, the Fernando Poe Memorial Award for Excellence, and the Best Float Award.

Nathan Studios producer Sylvia Sanchez-Atayde said the recognition gives the studio "the energy to create more quality original films." She announced that the studio will soon announce a new film, a family-friendly movie that will feature actors with Down syndrome.