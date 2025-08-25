QC backs LGU permit requirement for infra projects

The local government of Quezon City government praised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent directive that requires all national agencies to secure permits from local governments for infrastructure projects.

In a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE, the city said the directive is a “very vital step” in ensuring that government initiatives are responsive to the needs and safety of citizens.

The city government said the order strengthens the Local Government Code, which mandates the participation of local governments in projects that affect their communities.

Quezon City said it has already institutionalized this principle through a city ordinance passed in 2020. City Ordinance No. SP-2939 requires all national government agencies to coordinate with the city before implementing projects within its jurisdiction.

A Certificate of Coordination from the mayor’s office is required before any permits are issued, a process that ensures public consultation and alignment with local development plans.

The local government also stressed that this coordination is especially critical for infrastructure projects, where poor planning can lead to community disruption and risks, adding that this process guarantees consistency with its Drainage Master Plan and other long-term strategies.

“Quezon City remains a steadfast partner in advancing national development,” the statement said. “At the same time, we emphasize that true progress is built on mutual respect and cooperation between national and local governments.”

The local government added that through open dialogue and shared responsibility, every infrastructure project can contribute to both national growth and the welfare of its residents.