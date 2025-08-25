PLDT clobbers Kobe Shinwa, nears Invitational finals

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Kobe Shinwa vs Creamline

6:30 p.m. — ZUS Coffee vs Chery Tiggo

There were no dominant starts — only defiant finishes.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters continued their streak of brilliance, overcoming early stumbles to sweep the Kobe Shinwa University side, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23, and zero in on the first finals slot in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League Invitational on Monday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Despite the straight-sets result, the High Speed Hitters were made to earn every point by the young and spirited Japanese squad, which pushed PLDT to the brink in the latter two sets.

But time and again, the High Speed Hitters leaned on their composure, experience and relentless net defense to claw back from deficits and seal the deal.

PLDT’s blocking stood tallest when it mattered most — at match point. With the High Speed Hitters finally surging ahead at 24-23 on a Savi Davison crafty swipe past two defenders, Kobe Shinwa tried to force a deuce.

But PLDT’s net defense stepped up once again, successfully slowing down back-to-back attacks from the Japanese side. The sequence set up middle Mika Reyes, who calmly executed a quick kill — eerily similar to her first-set finisher — to seal the match in one-hour and 18 minutes for a 4-0 mark.

PLDT asserted its dominance at the net with an imposing 11 blocks — far outclassing Kobe Shinwa’s lone rejection — and turning the front line into a virtual no-fly zone.

The High Speed Hitters also outgunned their opponents with 51 attack points, seven more than the Japanese, and capitalized on miscues, scoring 17 free points off Kobe Shinwa’s unforced errors while limiting their own to just nine.

“We’re banking on our respect to the performance of the Japanese — their long rallies and airtight floor defense,” PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said.

“That’s why we reminded the team to be patient, especially since we were already tested. We already have a basis but this kind of experience is different. We’re happy because we were able to win over the Japanese.”

For playmaker Kim Fajardo, there was nothing extraordinary about their latest triumph — their third consecutive straight-sets win in the Invitational and 11th overall, dating back to their breakthrough PVL On Tour title conquest.

“We just did our job of being disciplined and respect for our opponent,” said Fajardo, whose 20 excellent sets earned her the Best Player of the Game award.

