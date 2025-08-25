Philippines hosts 14th ASEAN Skills Competition

The Philippines kicked off the 14th ASEAN Skills Competition on Monday, bringing together 11 ASEAN member states to compete across 32 skill areas in six sectors.

The biennial competition aims to elevate the skill standards of ASEAN nations to international levels while encouraging youth to develop expertise aligned with current technology trends.

Each competitor represents the best of their peers, having been selected through skills competitions in their respective countries and regions.

The event rotates among member nations based on a voting resolution. The Philippines previously hosted the competition in December 1996, covering only 10 skill areas.

This year’s competition will run from August 26 to 28 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Over 1,000 delegates from ASEAN member states—including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—will participate, with 300 competing in the 32 skill areas.

Timor-Leste, recognized as the 11th ASEAN member “in principle,” was recently welcomed into the WorldSkills ASEAN family and will compete in three skill areas: Restaurant Service, Cooking, and Welding.

The six sectors of competition are categorized as Information and Communications Technology; Construction and Building Technology; Creative Arts and Fashion; Manufacturing and Engineering Technology; Social and Personal Services; and Transportation and Logistics.