'Phantom of the Opera' to be retold through anime

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera is set to be retold through anime.

“I’m incredibly excited to join forces with the talented team at LW Entertainment to bring the Phantom of the Opera to life through anime. This project is a rare opportunity to unite the grandeur of musical theatre with the artistry of Japanese animation — two beloved traditions that have touched audiences around the world,” Justin Leach (Star Wars: Visions, and Leviathan) of Qubic Pictures said in a statement.

Leach will oversee the project with Webber's company, LW Entertainment.

Since 1986, the Phantom of the Opera has played to over 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories and 21 languages. It’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.

On 9 January 2006, the Phantom of the Opera overtook Cats' nearly 18-year run as the longest-running Broadway production. On 16 April 2023, the musical's historic run at the Majestic came to an end.

Its Broadway staging won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.