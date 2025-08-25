PBBM hails Alex Eala’s historic US Open win

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. couldn’t contain his excitement upon learning of tennis champ Alex Eala’s latest achievement.

Eala, 20, made history on Monday after pulling off an upset against Denmark’s Clara Tauson at the US Open in New York City.

With this win, Eala became the first Filipino to claim a match victory in a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era.

Marcos said the young tennis champion is a source of national pride for making history in the sport.

In a social media post, Marcos echoed the support from the Philippines and Filipinos worldwide.

"She’s only getting started! Congratulations, Alex! The entire Philippines is with you in every fight you have. Together we will shout to the world the greatness of Filipinos! #USOpen #HerStory,” he said.

Alex Eala staged a remarkable comeback from a 1-5 deficit in the deciding third set to advance to the second round of a Grand Slam singles tournament for the first time in her career.

To recall, Eala made history in New York in 2022 by winning the US Open Girls’ Championship, becoming the first Filipino to claim a junior Grand Slam singles title.