'Panahon sa Taiwan Travel Fair' returns to Manila

The Panahon sa Taiwan Travel Fair is returning to Manila, offering Filipinos a two-day event to explore the island's culture and attractions. The event, themed "Waves of Wonder," will be held at Robinsons Galleria on 30 to 31 August 2025.

Organized by the Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Manila, the fair aims to boost Taiwan as a top destination for travelers by showcasing its diverse food scene and captivating sights. The center, located in Makati, has partnered with major airlines and travel agencies to offer exclusive deals and tour packages.

Attendees can expect immersive booth experiences, games, and raffle prizes. The event is free and will feature influencers sharing their travel experiences in Taiwan.

Cindy Chen, director of the Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Manila, said the fair highlights the growing number of Filipino tourists visiting the country.

"Throughout, our commitment at Taiwan Tourism Administration remains the same. We want to continually foster tourism and cultural collaboration between Taiwan and the Philippines," Chen said. "Taiwan is a beautiful country. We aim to inspire Filipino travelers to discover its wonders."

According to the Taiwan Tourism Administration, the Philippines was the leading source of visitors from Southeast Asia from January to May 2025, with 260,212 Filipino travelers.

Participating exhibitors include China Airlines, EVA Air, BF Travel and Tour Inc., Amkor Travel & Tours Inc., Everbright Travel & Tours Inc., Sole Destinations Travel, and Jeron Travel and Tours Corp.

For more information, visit the Taiwan Tourism PH Facebook page.