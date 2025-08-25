PABA fetes U15 team

Despite finishing fourth in the 12th BFA U15 Asian Baseball Championships, the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) tipped its hat off to the national squad that saw action in Taiwan.

PABA president Rodolfo Tingzon Jr. told DAILY TRIBUNE seeing the boys making it to the next stage of the tournament is already a big step forward for the program.

“We wanted them to reach that point to prove that we are improving. Back then, we would finish in fifth or sixth place,” Tingzon said.

“Now that we reached fourth place, we were able to go up against heavyweights like Chinese Taipei, Japan and South Korea, who are one of the best teams in the world.”

The Philippines were able to make it to the Super Round after finishing the elimination round with a 2-1 win-loss record.

However, the Nationals were beaten by the Taiwanese, 0-10, and the Koreans, 1-16 in the Super Round, settling for a bronze medal match.

South Korea then reasserted its mastery over the Filipinos, 15-0, to claim the bronze.

Despite the losses, Tingzon sees it as a sign of progress for the young batters.

“I am hoping they will continue. Chairman Pato (Patrick Gregorio) told us not to rest on our laurels and keep on going,” Tingzon said.

“Eventually we will get to the top. He said we are on the right track.”