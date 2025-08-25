Over 200 vehicles nabbed in crackdown on colorum, overcharging airport taxis

Authorities have apprehended more than 200 vehicles nationwide in ongoing operations against colorum and overcharging taxis in airports.

Data from the Philippine National Police–Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) show that 211 vehicles have been flagged nationwide as of August, including 82 in Metro Manila, the highest tally recorded to date.

The latest sweep at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last week led to the apprehension of 14 vehicles.

Of this number, 10 were public utility taxis cited for overcharging and franchise violations, while four private cars were found operating illegally as “for hire” without authorization from the Land Transportation Office.

Drivers were issued Temporary Operator’s Permits and were processed for documentation.

The heightened operations started in June following a viral video of a passenger charged around P1,000 for a short ride between NAIA Terminals 2 and 3.