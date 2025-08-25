Ogie Diaz reveals why he stopped doing blind items

Showbiz host and columnist Ogie Diaz explained why he has decided to stay away from blind items on his popular social media platforms.

In a candid Facebook post, Ogie shared that while blind items often stir intrigue, they also create unwanted tension among friends and acquaintances. “Juice ko po, ang mga unang-unang tatawag o magpi-pm sa yo, yung mga kaibigan mong tsismosa,” he quipped, adding that people would often pressure him to reveal names behind the stories.

To avoid misunderstandings and protect his relationships, Ogie said he’s putting blind items on hold. “Kesa ma-at stake pa ang friendship ko sa ibang amigas. Pass na muna for now,” he wrote.

Known for his straightforward commentaries, Ogie Diaz continues to keep it real — prioritizing friendships over blind gossip.