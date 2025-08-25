Of Guidicellis and diamonds 

G is for Guidicelli

Actor and restaurateur Matteo Guidicelli was one of the special guests who graced the Easy event held at the SMX Convention Center. Signore Giancarlo Matteo is not just Mister Charming and guy smiley personified, but Mister Wonderful, who with talent, luck and prayers, carved his own niche in the entertainment and food industries.

During the short interaction with the actor, Guidicelli said: “My wife, Sarah, loves to cook. Everything she does and prepares on our dining table, she is a pescatarian by the way, all of it, what she makes, ubos! (finish).”

Of course, no conversation with Guidicelli will be complete with G not being discussed: “I am happy to share that Sarah and I founded our own recording label, which is called G. We are happy and proud that our musical venture with SB19 has received so much love. You know, its Sarah’s second Billboard World Digital Sales Chart song and it peaked at number four. The streams of the song are in the millions and counting.”

“What we really want to do in G Records is to empower Filipino artists with creative control and ownership of their music,” Guidicelli said.

With regard to him throwing support for Easy Brand, Guidicelli said: “What is inspiring about Easy is the fact that it is an all-Filipino brand committed to give quality products and solutions to the food and beverage industries. What you need and want, whether your business is food, beverage and desserts, they have it,”

He added, “It is important to emphasize that now, we have a company that supplies its partners with a brand that offers products of the highest quality. I also know for a fact that it is a realized dream, a product of hard work and dedication. That is why my support to them is 100 percent.”

Easy Whipmate, signature coffee beans, yuzu flavored syrups, coffee jellies and cheese sauces are some of the products that Guidicelli gave his thumbs up to.

The reason for the event, said brand founder and president Mark Wang: “I want to highlight all our products. What we are also showcasing here is the fact that there is a Filipino brand, of the highest quality and not pricey. Yes, our brand is proof that the Filipino can develop and deliver world class products.”