NPA cadre in Surigao del Sur surrenders, chooses family's future

cA high-ranking leader of the New People's Army (NPA) in Surigao del Sur has laid down his arms and surrendered to government forces, marking a new beginning for himself, his wife, and their newborn child.

The former rebel, who served as a Platoon Commanding Officer in the NPA’s local unit, turned himself in along with his brother — also a regular member of the communist group — to troops of the 36th Infantry Battalion (36IB) in Barangay Puyat, Carmen, Surigao del Sur, on 21 August.

He said his surrender was driven by exhaustion from years of armed struggle and his longing to reunite with his wife, known by her alias “Marga,” who surrendered to authorities last June 25 after an armed encounter.

The recent birth of their child solidified his resolve to abandon the armed movement.

Following their capitulation, the brothers led soldiers to an arms cache in Sitio Libas, Barangay Sibahay, Lanuza, where government forces recovered two Carbine 5.56mm rifles, several magazines, and an anti-personnel mine (APM) with a detonating cord.

Lieutenant Colonel Joselito Ante Jr., commanding officer of the 36IB, commended the Maca brothers for their courageous decision.

“More NPA members are realizing that the armed struggle has no future and what they truly need is peace, family, and sustainable livelihood,” Ante said.

Major General Michele Anayron Jr., Commander of the 4th Infantry Division (4ID), also praised the troops for their swift and peaceful facilitation of the surrender.

“We welcome their decision to surrender and we assure them and their family that the government will provide the necessary support for their reintegration,” Anayron said. “Their story is a testament to the fact that it’s never too late to change and choose a peaceful life together with their loved ones.”

The military highlighted that the surrender aligns with the goals of the government’s whole-of-nation approach to ending local communist armed conflict, with emphasis on reintegration, livelihood assistance, and peacebuilding at the grassroots level.

The rebel returnees will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), which provides financial aid, livelihood training, and psychosocial support to former rebels.