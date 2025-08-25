NLEX tops Kadayawan cagefest

After a slow start, NLEX stepped on the gas en route to booking a masterful 101-84 win over Blackwater in the 40th Kadayawan Invitational basketball tournament in Davao City late Sunday.

The Road Warriors found themselves trailing the Bossing early on but flipped the game around behind a huge second quarter when they began hitting their strides behind Robert Bolick, Dominic Fajardo, Tony Semerad and Xyrus Torres before a sellout crowd at the University of Southeastern Philippines.

After falling behind by 11 points early in the game, NLEX outscored Blackwater, 34-12, in the second period and jumped to a 52-36 lead just before halftime.

The Bossing did make a serious run in the second half and cut the deficit to 76-65 in the final quarter, before the Road Warriors went on a 12-5 run to hike the lead back to 17 points with four minutes remaining.

Torres paced NLEX with 19 points, while Semerad came away with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds and was named Finals Most Valuable Player.

Both Torres and Semerad also had four each from beyond the arc, where the Road Warriors shot 18-of-34.

The Road Warriors, who were handled by deputy coach Adonis Tierra in their final two outings, became the second straight Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) champion of the annual cage meet after Rain or Shine went undefeated in topping the event last year.