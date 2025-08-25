Nickel Industry Group demands release of FNI chairman

The Philippine Nickel Industry Association (PNIA), the country’s leading nickel mining group, is calling on the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to immediately release Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc. (FNI) chairman Joseph Sy.

In a statement, PNIA described Sy’s arrest as unlawful and a “grave injustice” that violated due process.

Sy, also known as Chen Zhong Zhen, was apprehended by immigration authorities at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. The BI claimed that his Philippine documents were fraudulently obtained and that his fingerprints matched those of a Chinese citizen.

PNIA, however, stressed that Sy’s Philippine citizenship had already been affirmed by authorities, citing two separate BI rulings recognizing his status.

“It is deeply troubling and legally inconsistent that the BI, which twice confirmed his citizenship, is now the very source of his illegal arrest and unlawful detention,” the association said.

The group warned that the incident could send a negative signal to investors, especially as the Philippines seeks to strengthen investor confidence in its mining industry and establish itself as a global leader.

“No Filipino citizen deserves to be treated in this manner, least of all by institutions mandated to protect our rights and uphold the rule of law,” PNIA added.

“We call on the authorities to act swiftly, observe due process, and immediately resolve this matter by releasing Mr. Sy without delay.”

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado earlier confirmed that Sy is the subject of a mission order and is currently detained at the BI’s holding facility in Bicutan, Taguig.