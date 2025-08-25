New law strengthens reliable connectivity

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Monday hailed the enactment of the “Konektadong Pinoy” Law, a landmark measure that aims to lower internet costs and expand access to affordable, reliable connectivity across the country, especially in far-flung and underserved communities.

The law, titled the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, was identified as a priority bill under the Marcos administration’s digitalization agenda.

It is designed to foster competition by simplifying entry for new and smaller players into the telecommunications and internet service industry, without the need for a legislative franchise.

Escudero called the measure a “giant step” toward bridging the country’s longstanding digital divide.

“The Philippines has one of the highest internet connectivity costs in the world, considering the speeds it offers,” Escudero said.

“But more than bringing down the rates, the Konektadong Pinoy Act is about providing greater access to information and markets to Filipinos who live far from the cities and in remote areas,” he said.

The Senate chief highlighted the law’s potential impact on critical sectors, particularly education, where fast and affordable internet access has become a necessity.

He lamented the current state of service, describing it as “mahal na, mabagal pa at hindi reliable” (expensive, slow and unreliable).

“The saddest part is that areas of the Philippines that have long been pleading for internet access remain unserved until now,” he said. “It is about time we empowered Filipinos through greater access to information and connectivity.”

A key feature of the law is the infrastructure sharing provision, which allows new providers to use existing facilities to roll out services more efficiently — cutting down on both costs and deployment time.

This is expected to speed up the delivery of internet services even in remote barangays.

The bill received broad support from multiple sectors, including local and foreign businesses, as well as tech and education advocates, all rallying behind its inclusive and pro-consumer goals.

Escudero expressed optimism the country’s telecommunications giants would cooperate in implementing the law, emphasizing the shared responsibility of enabling digital growth.