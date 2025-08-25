Devastating floods have struck the Philippines, affecting countless communities and bringing forth a persistent issue with our infrastructure: the integrity of flood control projects.

As we observe public officials addressing the challenges posed by these disasters, it is encouraging that some have spoken out against the problematic projects that exacerbate the issue instead of offering viable solutions.

We need modern heroes today, not those on horses like our ancestors, but ordinary people with their feet on the ground.

I am referring to Senator Panfilo Lacson, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, and younger public officials like Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who have bravely stood against corruption.

Just when optimism seemed to be fading, a glimmer of hope emerged in the form of a new generation of public officials who stand steadfast in their commitment to integrity.

The shift promises to reshape the landscape of public service and ignite a renewed sense of faith in collective civic engagement and reform.

I am talking of Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste, who helped law enforcement authorities entrap and arrest a district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The engineer reportedly attempted to bribe Leviste with over P3.1 million to stop the lawmaker’s investigation into supposed irregularities in the province’s infrastructure projects. The congressman said he would file charges against the engineer.

There have been alarming reports of substandard flood control projects — and public officials must highlight these issues and advocate for the communities they serve.

When officials remain silent in the face of corruption or incompetence, they compound the suffering of their constituents, who repeatedly bear the brunt of the government’s failures.

Anomalous flood control projects often become apparent only after disasters, leaving communities to deal with the aftermath. These projects can involve poorly planned infrastructure, shoddy construction, and even corruption, where funds allocated to flood control are misappropriated.

Public officials must leverage their platform to condemn corrupt engineers, contractors, and even their colleagues, educate the public about these threats, and push for reform.

Congressional hearings and public consultations are essential to hold those who have failed our communities accountable. However, the discourse surrounding flood control must expand beyond mere condemnation of these anomalies.

When public officials set clear standards and expectations, they send a powerful message that anomalous practices will not be tolerated.

A public outcry encourages leaders to listen, investigate, and ultimately act in the best interest of their constituents. As we have seen with other issues in governance, collective action can drive significant change.

The time for silence has passed; we must now unite to demand responsible and impactful flood control measures that safeguard our communities and the natural landscapes we cherish.

Let’s advocate for solutions that prevent flooding and consider the long-term sustainability of our environment and infrastructure. Throughout history, heroes have emerged in every generation to face adversity and inspire change. Today is no exception.