Missing fisherman found near Bajo De Masinloc

Subic Town, Zambales – A missing fisherman was found in the waters off Bajo de Masinloc, Province of Zambales, today.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), they conducted a search and rescue operation for the missing fisherman who was onboard the fishing boat FFB Saider.

The missing fisherman was found and later identified as Mr. Roberto Albior, 53 years old, from Calapandayan, Subic, Zambales.

The PCG reported that the fisherman was separated from his 12 companions when strong winds and large waves from Tropical Depression Isang struck while FFB Saider was sailing southeast of Bajo de Masinloc on August 22, 2025.

In coordination with Coast Guard Station (CGS) Zambales and BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408), the 12 fishermen were successfully assisted back to Subic, Zambales.

Subsequently, MRRV-4408 continued its search and rescue operations in the coordinated area when the fishing banca FFB Chief Iver reported via radio communication that the missing fisherman had been found.

Immediately after receiving the report, MRRV-4408 proceeded to the area where the missing fisherman was located.

BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408) extended their gratitude to Mr. Jessie Aquilles for his assistance in reporting the missing fisherman.

Currently, MRRV-4408 is providing medical assistance and food to Mr. Roberto Albior while transporting him back to Subic, Zambales.