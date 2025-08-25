McDaniel hat trick powers Stallion past Khovd Western, 6-1

Chandler McDaniel scored a hat trick to power Stallion Laguna FC to a 6-1 win over Khovd Western of Mongolia in the AFC Women's Champions League at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar late Monday.

The Filipinas striker scored in the seventh, 11th and 89th minutes as the Stallions started their campaign on a high note.

Mia Bookhard also added goals for Stallion after scorkng a brace in the 21st and 45th minutes.

Isabella Villaflor added her name on the scoresheet after converting a header in the 59th minute.

Lee Nari was the only goalscorer for the Mongolian club after outpacing two defenders in the 78th minute.

Stallion will next face Strykers on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the same venue.